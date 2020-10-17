Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Abhijeet reveals his ideal type of woman

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Abhijeet is one of the topmost contestants in Bigg Boss 4 who has a decent fan following on social media. The girl following of Abhijeet is also very high.

Abhijeet had a close relationship with Monal. But, it seems like the duo are just trying to avoid each other now. When rumors have been circulating about his relationship with other girls in the house, Abhijeet opened up about the qualities he looks out in the love of his life. He said that level headedness is the first quality he wants in his future wife. He claimed that she should have clear decision making who can differentiate emotions and sensibilities. He also said that honesty is also one of his major requirements.

Well, we have to wait and see when Abhijeet is going to find his love. Abhijeet who got noted with 'Life is Beautiful' movie became even more popular with 'Bigg Boss'.