Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Ariyana wants to get out of the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that Amma Rajashekar got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house yesterday. Sohel and Ariyana got emotional bidding their goodbyes to him.

In today's episode, Ariyana, Sohel, and Mehboob are seen talking about Amma Rajashekar and his elimination. The episode started with Sohel crying and saying that Amma Rajashekar was a great entertainer and his elimination. Looking at the camera, Ariyana stated that she has been alone in this house and Big Boss has been making her even more alone. She said that she doesn't want to stay in the house without Amma Rajashekar. She added that she has been pretending to be strong but she is not at all a strong person and asked Bigg Boss to send her back home. She claimed that she doesn't want the bold girl tag anymore and wants to go to her home.

Ariyana added that she only has a few members in her life and she only wants to stay with them and she doesn't want to stay with the housemates anymore. "I am done," said Ariana and requested Bigg Boss to send her back home.