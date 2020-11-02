Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Dancing tasks for Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: After a heated argument between Noel and Avinash last night, Bigg Boss decided to calm the housemates and made them dance in today's episode. Nagarjuna divided the housemates into two teams. Team A has Abhijeet, Harika, Ariyana, Mehboob and Amma Rajashekar. Team B has Sohel, Lasya, Akhil, Avinash, and Monal.

Akhil and Abhijeet are team leaders. Bigg Boss will play song music. Akhil or Abhijeet should press the buzzer and anyone from their respective team should dance for that song. Abhijeet pressed the buzzer for the first time and Amma Rajashekar danced for 'Priya Raagale' song with Harika. Sohel and Monal danced for 'Daari Chudu' song. Avinash danced for 'Aakaleste Annam Pedta' song with Lasya. Avinash also imitated Chiru's 'Veena' step. Team A danced for 'Nuv Whistle Este' song.

Abhijeet and Harika dance for 'A ante Amalapuram' song. Harika and Mehboob danced for 'Ek Baar Ek Baar' song. Akhil's team won the task and the housemates had fun dancing for the songs.