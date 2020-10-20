Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Gangavva reacts on Monal-Akhil relationship

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu is an interesting TV show that is currently attracting the audiences in both the Telugu states. The show is into the seventh week. Last weekend, Gangavva came out of the house owing to health-related issues. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Gangavva started giving interviews about her experience in the Bigg Boss house. In one of the interviews to a Youtube channel, she opened up about the relationship between Monal and Akhil in the house.

When the host asked Gangavva if both Akhil and Monal are in a relationship, she did not give a certain answer. She told that things might not work between the two as Akhil belongs here and Monal is from Gujarat. When the host gave her examples that people in the Bigg Boss house got married after coming out, Gangavva too shared her thoughts on the same.

Gangavva revealed that she would attend their wedding if they really plan to enter the wedlock after coming out of the house.