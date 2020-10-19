Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai drops Bigg Bomb on Amma Rajasekhar

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In the sixth week, Kumar Sai came out of the Bigg Boss house. There is no surprise or suspense in the nominations this week. Kumar Sai and Monal were in the danger zone but Nagarjuna claimed that Kumar Sai received fewer votes.

Kumar Sai landed up on the stage to interact with the inmates and dropped Bigg Bomb on Amma Rajasekhar. While interacting with the inmates, Kumar Sai compared them with vegetables and gave his opinions on them. As per this Bigg Bomb, Amma Rajasekhar will have to take up the responsibility to clean the washrooms for the entire week. Amma Rajasekhar readily agreed to do the same.

Before leaving the house, Kumar Sai requested Nagarjuna's appointment as he wanted to narrate an interesting story to him. Nagarjuna gave his approval for the same and it filled happiness in Kumar.