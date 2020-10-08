Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Mehaboob loses control over his words!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Mehaboob is one of the weakest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He has entered the TV show with a lot of dreams but his performance in the house is not so satisfactory. In the first two weeks, he struggled a lot to get adjusted but from the third week, he started going aggressive without any agenda. Mehaboob tries to argue with other inmates and get into fights but there is no proper agenda for him which is making the people hate him.

During the fourth week's coin collection task, he lost the game because of losing the switch coin unnecessarily. Now, in the current week, during the BB Hotel task, he lost control over his words and commented on the inmates with an objectionable remark.

Mehaboob is not playing the game with the mind but only getting carried away by the emotions. We have to see if he gets eliminated in the next week as he was not in the nominations this time.