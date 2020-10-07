Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: New Captaincy Task started in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss 4 Telugu an entertaining episode on Monday, the inmates started playing a new captaincy task on Tuesday. Bigg Boss has introduced a special task called BB Hotel. According to the task, Bigg Boss assigned different roles to the inmates and divided the inmates into two groups. There are guests in the house and also the staff. There is a Princess and Queen who also play the task.

Interestingly, the first level of the task went on a funny mode. Monal and Divi are assigned Spa service. Avinash is the assistant manager and Abhijeet is the manager in the task. Mehaboob, Sohel and Harika are the guests. Ariyana is the Princess and Gangavva is the Queen in the house.

Lasya, Sujatha and Amma Rajasekhar took care of kitchen. Noel took care of the house keeping. The task enters a new level tomorrow. We have to see who will get into the captaincy task.