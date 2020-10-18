Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Noel, Lasya, and Harika are safe!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: For the sixth week, there are 9 members in the nominations of Bigg Boss TV show. Among these 9 members, 3 members entered the safe zone on Saturday. Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that Noel Sean, Lasya and Harika are in the safe zone.

Lasya was saved first, followed by Noel and Harika. With these three members entering the safe zone, there are 6 other inmates in the danger zone now. Abhijeet, Monal, Akhil, Divi, Ariyana and Kumar Sai are still in the danger zone.

As per our sources, Kumar Sai Pampana is evicted from the Bigg Boss house on Sunday. Kumar Sai is not performing well from the time he entered the house. We have to see what he has to say about the other inmates. At the same time, we are curious about the Bigg Bomb he drops on a housemate, before leaving the show.