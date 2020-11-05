Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Secret task for Harika in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss gave 'Palleki Podam Chalo Chalo' as the luxury budget task this week. The housemates got some interesting roles in the task.

On an interesting note, Bigg Boss gave a secret task to Harika. Harika is a murderer in the village and should kill 3 people. First, she should throw coffee on Amma Rajashekar to get a kill. She should make Avinash angry and make him scream which will get another kill to Harika.

Finally, she has to write a housemate's name on the mirror with lipstick which will get another kill for her. Harika poured coffee on Amma Rajasekhar and acted as it if she has poured it accidentally.

We have to wait and see if she can complete the remaining two tasks or not.