Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel-Ariyana as Tom-Jerry in nominations!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The eighth-week nominations procedure took place in an interesting manner in the Bigg Boss show. Bigg Boss arranged tiles with faces of all contestants printed and held them in the garden area. Every contestant has to break the tile with the help of a hammer. During the nominations procedure, Sohel nominated Ariyana but before he did that, he expressed that he feels Ariyana as Tom and himself as Jerry in the house.

While nominating Ariyana, Sohel told that he is nominating her only to clear all the misunderstandings that they have faced. Ariyana was silent all this while and did not utter a word. She seems to be upset with the reasons given by Sohel and tried to maintain her calm. Sohel felt that her silence is killing him and he is getting scared.

Ariyana, Lasya, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Akhil and Mehaboob are in the nominations this week.