Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Strongest contestants for Bigg Boss housemates

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss woke up all the contestants and announced that the Bigg Boss house will be closed and will get reopened only if a contestant gets evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss said that that showcasing the physical and mental strengths is the major goal for the housemates. Bigg Boss added that only public has the right to eliminate a housemate. But this time, Bigg Boss gave the power to the contestants. Bigg Boss said that every housemate should pick a strong contestant's name and the housemate to get majority votes will win. Sohel said Mehboob's name. Ariyana said that it is Akhil and Mehboob said Ariyana's name. Lasya, Akhil, and Abhijeet said their own names. Monal said that it is Akhil. Harika said that her vote is for the contestant picked by all the housemates. Avinash said Ariyana's name.

The housemates have finally taken Akhil's name and Bigg Boss asked Akhil to get out of the Bigg Boss house. But, Bigg Boss on a surprising note, Akhil went to the secret room.