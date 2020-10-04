Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith eviction builds curiosity

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith is the contestant to come out of the Bigg Boss house in the fourth week. Nagarjuna Akkineni has revealed the name of the housemate who comes out of the house in the fourth week rather than revealing the names of contestants that are in the safe zone. Swathi Deekshith has come to the house as the third wild card entry and she hardly stayed for seven to ten days in the Bigg Boss house.

Interestingly, a curisoity has surrounded her eviction now. Although Nagarjuna announced her elimination, he is yet to join her on the stage. They will talk on the stage about the show on Sunday episode. However, there are reports that she might be sent to a confession room, and at the same time, there are also reports that it is a fake elimination. There are even reports that another housemate will get eliminated on Sunday episode. However, we have to wait for few more hours to arrive at a conclusion regarding the same.