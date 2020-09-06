Bigg Boss 4: The Glitzy House Is Filled with The 16 Contestants

Finally, the most awaited Bigg Boss 4th season opening episode has been aired on Star Maa. Taking all the Covid-19 precautionary measures and following the social distance rules, our dear Nag made all the contestants enter the glitzy Bigg Boss house. He introduced each and every contestant and made them comfortable while stepping into the house.



Here are the 16 contestants who stepped into house… Have a look!



Monal Gujjar

Here is the first contestant who stepped into the Bigg Boss house. Being a model-cum actress, we need to wait how she entertains us in the house.

Monal's amazing dance performance on the Bigg Boss 4 stage…



Surya Kiran

Being a well-known director, Surya Kiran stepped into the house as the second contestant.

This is the AV of Surya Kiran… He chose chess board and picked 'King' role as the director as he decides who will win or lose in his films.



Lasya

This famous TV anchor entered the Big Boss house as the third contestant. Her AV made us get introduced with her son and husband and she is on the stage to prove her mettle on the biggest reality platform.



Abhijeet

He is already a known face in Tollywood as he stole the hearts with the movie 'Life Is Beautiful'. He is smart but looks innocent… We need to wait and watch how he entertains the audience.



Sujatha

We have already seen Shiva Jyothi's Telangana accent in Bigg Boss 3rd season. Now, Sujatha seems to be Shiva Jyothi's part 2. But she has her individual talent and thus rocking with her ace anchoring skills. Let's see how this local girl creates a buzz in the house.



Mehabbob Dilse

He is a famous YouTuber and carved a niche for himself with all his hardwork. Being famous for his cover songs and dance, he is all set to rock the Bigg Boss house with his 'Dil Se' attitude.



Devi Nagavalli

She is famous news anchor… From crime news to breaking news, she makes the news reach people with her anchoring talent. She is entirely different from the news anchor style in personal life. Being a dancer, modish woman, let's see how she creates noise in the house.



Harika

Well, many of them will not recocgnise with her real name as she is famous as 'Dethadi' on small screens. She is all known for her comedy short films and links many real life incidents with her skits and entertains the audience.



Syed Sohel

Syed is all known for Star Maa audience as he is famous for his lead actor role in Krishnaveni serial. Now, he entered this Bigg Boss house to up his career and also take the entertainment level in BB house a notch higher.



Ariyana Glory

She is another young talented woman who entered into Bigg Boss house. Being a famous YouTuber, she also needs no intro. But we need to see how she wins the hearts with her talent.



Amma Rajshekar

Here comes another famous Tollywood choreographer on the board… Amma Rajshekar is all known for his ace dancing skills and care-free attitude. Being a director and choreographer, we need to wait and watch how he will surpass other contestants and win the title.



Karate Kalyani

Being a famous 'Hari Katha' artist, Karate Kalyani has not got the needed recognition on the big screens. She is also a Black Belt holder in Karate and ace artist. She entered the house for the fame and recognition which she couldn't achieve in these years.



Noel Sean

His rapping skills make him speak on behalf of him and his ace acting skills create a buzz. Well, he is Noel who is already a famous celebrity in Tollywood. He entered the house to entertain the audience and win the hearts with his ace talent. Will he be successful???



Divi

This young girl already worked in Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' movie… Being a MBA graduate, she entered the filmy world because of her passion. Now we need to see how she will set up her game in this ace reality show.



Akhil Sarthak

Here comes the 'Most Desirable Man'… He is Akhil who is famous for his role in 'Bangaru Gajulu'. Being smart, handsome and active, we need to see how he will create a mark in the show.



Gangavva

She is the last and special contestant of BB 4th season. Being a 58-year-old lady, she is known for her 'My Village Show' which is trending on YouTube. From Samantha to Naga Chaitanya, many stars took part in this show and upped the craze of Gangavva. Now, she is all set to stay in this house for 100 days and we need to wait and watch how she will manage to follow the rules of BB house.



The show is begun and thus there are no bars to entertainment…

