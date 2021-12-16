Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 102 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny sharing the cake with the housemates. He said that it has been an incredible journey and he bursted out watching his journey. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'You are my Sweety' song. Sunny and Maanas are seen talking about their journey videos and how Bigg Boss appreciated them.

The housemates are seen playing hide and seek in the house. Sunny imitated other housemates while playing the tasks. Sunny and Maanas play rock paper scissors and the former asked the housemate whose gameplay he doesn't like. Maanas says that he doesn't like the gameplay of Sreeram and how he always plays a calm and conscious game without being aggressive.

Bigg Boss called Siri appreciated her how she has always been entertaining and energetic and always lights up the house. Bigg Boss showed her journey and Siri got emotional. Siri said what the housemates talked about her in the journey video. While talking to Siri, Shannu said that Maanas is the one who gives content but not them.

Shannu says that it is the reason why he asks her to stay away from him and there is no need to take his help. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to share their sweet memories in the Bigg Boss house by showing a picture. Maanas shows a picture of him with Anne and Sunny and shared a memory of their celebratory hug during the teddy bear task.

Shannu said that he found unconventional friendship with Siri and Jessie and claimed that he learned so many things with them. Siri says that the ice task and bricks task are her memorable events. Sreeram says that he missed Hamida in his Bigg Boss journey and though he never admitted it, he has been missing her so much.

Sunny said that he got hurt in so many tasks but he found so many good friends in the Bigg Boss house. Sunny says that he learned so many things after coming to the Bigg Boss house and he also changed as a person after staying in the BB house these many days.