Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 73 Highlights

The episode started with Kajal crying and Ravi, Sunny consoling her. Anne is seen saying that Kajal is intentionally creating dramas every time and is crying only to get attention. Priyanka and Sunny is seeing talking about why the housemates are always pointing out her relationship with Maanas. Also, Maanas joins their conversation and says that Priyanka should be strong and accept that the housemates will nominate her every week as she is strong.

Shannu is seen explaining to Siri that they should sleep on different beds and not to give any reasons for others to point out. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Ra Ra Bangaram' song. Siri is seen avoiding Shannu. Shannu says that he is done with Siri and he can not take the two faces of her. Bigg Boss gives 'Nee Illu Bangaram Kaanu' captaincy contenders task.

The housemates who catch the mining hat can mine the gold and save them in their safe. Ravi is the sanchalak. The two contenders with high gold coins will win. The housemate who scans their hand after the thunder will get a power tool. Sunny, Ravi, Siri, and Shannu participated in the first round. Sunny, Anne, Maanas, and Priyanka participated in the second round. Siri tries to talk but Shannu says that he is missing Deepu and he doesn't want to talk to her.

Siri locks herself in the bathroom and bangs her head to the wall. All the housemates including Ravi and Shannu open the door and Siri hugs Shannu and cries. Maanas gains the access to the power tool and Bigg Boss asked him to pay 25 gold coins. Maanas gives the power tool to Sunny and the latter paid 25 gold coins.

While talking to Sreeram, Shannu said that both he and Siri are in relationships with others outside the house but they are getting emotionally connecting with each other and this has never happened to him before. Sreeram asks if he would pick the Bigg Boss title or Siri, Shannu took some time and said that it is the title but he is not as emotional towards the title as he is to Siri.