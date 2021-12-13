Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Ex-Inmates pose questions to Bigg Boss Housemates

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audience currently. Interestingly, the TV show is going to come to an end soon. In one more week, the entertainment will come to an end.



Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see an interesting segment, where the ex-inmates posed some questions to the current inmates.



One of the interesting questions is by Priyanka Singh to Maanas Nagulapalli. Priyanka asked, "Did you tolerate me or act like you are dear to me when I was in the house?"



Jessie posed a couple of serious questions to both Siri and Shanmukh. He asked Shanmukh if he ever thought about how the audience will take his relationship with Siri, in the house.



Jessie also asked Siri why she is always saying she had emotional connection with others and not focusing on her game.

