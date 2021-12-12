Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Inmates have the biggest Regrets!

In the last episode, the Bigg Boss inmates share the regrets they had in the Bigg Boss journey so far. There are six members of the TV show in the last week. Only five of them are going to be in the final race. All 6 inmates shared the regrets they had on the journey.



Kajal had regret in the third week and according to her, she could not save Maanas or Sunny during the jail nomination.



Shanmukh had regret in the eleventh week. His regret is his emotional connection with Siri because of which she attempted self-harm.



Sunny's regret is in the 12th week where he carried the guilty board and for being stubborn in the Ice Task.



Maanas had regret in the fourth week and according to him, he could not become the captaincy contender and Sunny had taken stabbings.



Sreeram's regret is in the 6th week and according to him, the fights happened in the house, under his captaincy.



Siri's regret is from the 11th week when she attempted self-harm.