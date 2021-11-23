Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priyanka Singh on the edge

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audiences as it is reaching the last stages. The show completed 11 weeks and entered the 12th week successfully. In the 12th week of nominations, there are seven members. According to our prediction, Priyanka Singh might be eliminated from the TV show.

Except for captain Maanas, all the other 7 members are currently in the nominations in the 12th week. Siri, Shanmukh, Kajal, Sunny, Ravi, Sreeram, and Priyanka Singh are in nominations.

Priyanka Singh faced the danger zone last week as well by being in the final stage of nominations with Anee. However, compared to other inmates, Priyanka Singh is definitely weak and might be coming out of the house.

Kajal and Sunny are emerging as top players and with Priyanka's exit, Maanas might also shine.