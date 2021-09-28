Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shanmukh Jaswanth not happy with Lahari

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: YouTubers Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri who acted in a bunch of web series together are now in the Bigg Boss house as contestants.

The duo has been maintaining a good friendship even after entering the Bigg Boss house. So many contestants have been targeting them claiming that they are grouping up against other housemates. Interestingly, all the housemates who got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house like Sarayu, Umadevi, and Lahari claimed that Siri is the one who is playing both Siri's and Shannu's game as well.

Most of the contestants are claiming that Shanmukh does not play individually and he is playing he is only following Siri's gameplay. In yesterday's episode, after getting eliminated, Lahari claimed that Shannu is not playing his own game and easily get influenced. She further added that he nominated her only because Siri nominated her. However, Shannu also replied that he is not getting influenced and Lahari is out of the Bigg Boss house for thinking in the wrong way like that.

He also added that he is getting irritated if all the housemates who are getting eliminated are saying like that and again give clarity that there is nothing between them and they are playing their individual game.