Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sreeram Chandra becomes alone!

Indian Idol and star singer Sreerama Chandra is one of the star contestants of the fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. Sreerama Chandra survived 12 weeks in the house and is going strong. However, he is alone now. His friends Anee, Vishwa, Lobo, and Ravi are eliminated one by one.

Yesterday, during the Ticket to Finale task, we can see that Sreeram has become alone and is struggling. When he was in pain, he needed that support from some one with whom he is emotionally attached and connected. But, Pinky is trying to be with him and helping him during the game.

There are expectations on Sreeram that he would be in the top 5 but we have to wait a few more days to see if he can be in the top 5.