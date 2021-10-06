Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sreeram's commanding nature becomes an issue

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sreerama Chandra is the new captain in the Bigg Boss house for the fifth week. The popular singer is playing extremely well in the house and is also enjoying his time in the house so well. However, he already got rivals in the Bigg Boss house.

Going by the latest developments in the Bigg Boss house, the commanding nature of Sreerama Chandra in the Bigg Boss house is creating issues for him. Fellow inmates Siri, Shanmukh, Jessie, and Kajal expressed their unhappiness yesterday in the episode.

They discussed that Sreerama Chandra is a confused personality who does not have clarity on what he is doing. They also added that his commanding nature does not suit this house.

The issue has popped up when Sreeram had an issue with Jessie over the work distribution in the kitchen area.