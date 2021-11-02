Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Ten members in week 9 nominations

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in its fifth season. There are 11 members in the house right now. The team eliminated Lobo in the eighth week and the show is currently in the ninth week. Ahead of the first episode in the ninth week, we received information on the nominations.

As per the latest reports in the film circles, 10 members out of the total 11 members are nominated for the eliminations. Bigg Boss organizers also released a promo on the nominations. It looks interesting.

Maanas Nagulapalli got maximum votes during the nominations. Along with him, his friends Sunny and Kajal are also in the nominations. Apart from these three, Siri and Jessie are in nominations too. Vishwa, Ravi, Anee and Sreeram are in the nominations. Since Shanmukh is the captain, he is not in the nominations.