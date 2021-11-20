Bigg Boss contestant blessed with a baby girl

Popular choreographer Nataraj master recently came into the limelight by entering the season 5 of Bigg Boss. Hosted by Nagarjuna, Nataraj stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a couple of weeks.

When Nataraj entered the Bigg Boss house, his wife was 7th month pregnant. Nataraj master got popular in the Bigg Boss house by giving animal names to all the housemates. He is the one who gave cunning Fox title to anchor Ravi. Nataraj master who used to be an aggressive housemate also became emotional seeing the baby shower video of his wife. Nataraj master got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the fourth week itself. According to the latest reports, Nataraj master and his wife are blessed with a baby girl.

The fans have been congratulating the couple for welcoming their first child. Nataraj master himself has shared the news on his social media platforms.