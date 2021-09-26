Bigg Boss Episode 21 Highlights

The episode started with Ravi and Sunny talking about Nataraj's words. Maanas said that Nataraj was teaching dance steps for Hamida and Sreeram and when he went in, Hamida asked Anne to teach steps as Nataraj has been saying some difficult steps. Later, Maanas is seen talking with Priya and said that he is not that close with Lahari and he has his own boundaries with girls. Shannu is seen talking to Jassi about what Nagarjuna will say about his issue with Siri.

Siri is seen talking with Kajal about how she is unable to understand Shannu and why he is not behaving the same way with her. Bigg Boss releases Maanas from the prison. Shannu says that Siri is not playing the right game and she is losing herself. Siri cries. The housemates greeted Nagarjuna but he doesn't reply them back and they understood that he is serious. He breaks the block of Ravi and Priya and asked what happened. Ravi tries to explain that Priya saying the words like late-night, restroom, hug, and he is worried how it will get portrayed.

Priya said that Lahari has been avoided her and which is why she wanted to nominated her. Nagarjuna says that there is no gender difference in Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna calls Lahari into the Power Room and shows the video of Ravi using the "single men" word with Priya. Lahari said that she got the clarity and thanked him. Nagarjuna asked her to hug the right person and confront the wrong person. Lahari asked everyone not to backbitch about others. She confronted Ravi and the latter says that the discussion is portrayed in a wrong way. Priya apologized to make such statements.

Nagarjuna fired in Maanas for nominating himself as the worst performer. Nagarjuna said that Viswa has been crying everytime and advised him to be strong and calls him a worst captain. Nagarjuna says that Shanmukh is doing the captainship on behalf of Jassi. Nagarjuna says that Siri is his friend and he should be friends with her no matter what others think he should be friends with her and not to make her cry. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to pick a housemate who should get out of the Bigg Boss house.

Priya says it is Lobo. Lobo picks Lahari. Lahari says it is Ravi. Ravi picks Priya. Jassi picks Lobo. Siri picks Sunny. Swetha picks Maanas. Maanas says it is Anne. Anne says it is Maanas. Priyanka picks Lobo. Viswa picks Lobo. Kajal also picked Lobo. Nataraj picks Kajal. Shanu picked Shannu. Sunny picks Kajal. Hamida picks Kajal. Sreeram says it is Jassi. Sreeram gets into the safe zone.