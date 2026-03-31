Amaravati Bill Set for Lok Sabha Debate

The process of granting statutory status to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh has reached a crucial stage, with the Central Government preparing to introduce the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Wednesday. The proposed legislation has been listed in the Lok Sabha’s agenda for the day.

Brought forward under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the bill—formally titled the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act—is expected to be taken up for discussion and approval in the Lok Sabha. Following its passage, it is likely to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Centre is reportedly moving swiftly to secure approval from both Houses within a short timeframe.

The development follows a unanimous resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on 28 March, urging the Centre to grant statutory validity to Amaravati as the state capital. The resolution was subsequently forwarded to the Union Government for consideration.

Acting on the State’s request, the Centre has expedited the legislative process. The amendment is expected to facilitate funding for the development of Amaravati while also providing legal safeguards against future uncertainties, including any potential changes to the capital’s status.