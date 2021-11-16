Bigg Boss Episode 72 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny and Maanas talking about Ravi and how manipulative as wells as influencing he is. Shannu and Siri are seen talking about Sunny. Kajal asks Sunny and Maanas if they have trust in her after what happened in the nominations. Maanas and Sunny say that they don't trust her in the game but will always trust her as a friend. The next day started with the 'Chamka Chamka' song.



Kajal and Sunny are seen talking about why Maanas always says such statements. Sunny is seen comparing the housemates with animals. He says that Shannu is a black fox, Anne and Siri are snakes, Ravi is a cunning fox and Sreeram is a sloth. Bigg Boss says that Anne should talk in Telugu and Ravi punishes her to open and close doors for the housemates. Bigg Boss starts the nomination task. The housemates should pour slime on the housemates they want to nominate.



Ravi nominated Sunny and the latter tried to give an explanation. Ravi nominated Kajal and the duo get into an argument. Shannu nominated Kajal saying that the fights in the house will reduce if she gets out of the Bigg Boss house. Shannu nominated Priyanka. Maanas nominated Shannu saying that he always assumes things. Maanas nominated Anne as well. Sreeram nominated Sunny and Maanas.



Kajal nominated Anne saying that she doesn't like her actions and criticism. Kajal nominated Shannu saying that she didn't like the statement he made while nominating her. Siri nominated Priyanka saying that she feels that she is playing Maanas's game as well. Siri nominated Kajal as well and the duo gets into an argument. Priyanka nominated Shannu and Siri.

Siri and Priyanka got into an argument. Sunny nominated Sriram and the duo argued. Sunny also nominated Siri. Anne nominated Maanas and Kajal. Anne got into an argument with the duo. Bigg Boss announced that Shannu, Sreeram, Siri, Anne, Priyanka, Maanas, Kajal, and Sunny are in nominations.