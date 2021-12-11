Bigg Boss Episode 97 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates as superstars performing the skit. Kajal as Indraja loses her ring and she teams up with Siri as Harini and Sreeram as Mutamestri approaches Shannu as Singham, Maanas as Gabbar Singh, and Sunny as Balayya. Indraja finds her ring but stays on earth as she fell in love with Mutamestri. They all danced to various songs. All the housemates pick Kajal as the best performer and she gave her vote appeal to the audience.



The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Adaragottu' song. Bigg Boss sent RKG Ghee and sweet for the housemates. Bigg Boss gave them a task where the housemates should answer the questions asked by the audience. Siri said that she is strong too but she wants to see Shannu in the first place which is why she kept Shannu in the first place. Kajal says that she has the friendship with Sunny which is why she threw the tissue.



The housemates discuss about the questions. Sunny answered how he felt when he wore the guilty board. Sreeram answered that he is not in anyone's group and how he felt that Shannu is mature. Maanas answered that he has never felt Sunny is using her. Shannu answered that he doesn't control Siri's game. Sunny answered that he has never humiliated Kajal ever. Sunny and Kajal argue about the question. Kajal cried and Maanas and Sunny consoles her.



Shannu answered that he respects audience and he never talked about audience. Sreeram answered that he never claimed himself as a lone ranger and he never played the sympathy card. Maanas answered why he talked about Priyanka behind her back. Kajal answered that she genuinely got connected with Sunny and Maanas but not Shannu. While talking to Sreeram, Shannu said that he kept Kajal distant intentionally as he doesn't want her in his group.



Bigg Boss asked the housemates to pick someone who gave genuine answers. Maanas and Kajal say Sunny whereas Sreeram and Shannu say Siri. Kajal asked if he went into his group and Sreeram asks why changes groups often. The duo argues. Sunny and Siri talk. Siri gave the vote appeal to Sunny and he gave the vote appeal.

