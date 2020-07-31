Bigg Boss Season 4: Exit door for controversial celebrities

Bigg Boss is one of the top reality shows on Telugu Television. Season 4 is set to roll soon. Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting the fourth season as well. The show will kick-off from 30th of this month and there are many speculations about the contestants taking part in the show.

Going by the latest reports, the show organisers are avoiding celebrities with a controversial background. The buzz is that Poonam Kaur, Sri Rapaka and a few more names came into consideration but the organizers showed less interest in them.

As of now, there is no clarity on the same and all the contestants will have to undergo 14-day quarantine before making their entry into the Bigg Boss show. This time, the show will take place for 50 days.