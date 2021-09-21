Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 16 Highlights

The episode started with Sriram and Hamida talking about Manas. Ravi is seen talking about Lahari with Priya claiming how Lahari's close behavior with him is making him tensed about how it is going to get portrayed and how he is feeling scared to talk about it to her. The next day started with the housemates dancing for 'Tring Tring' song. Viswa is seen talking about his financial troubles with Shannu and gets emotional. Sreeram is seen flirting with Siri in the kitchen.

Viswa punishes Shannu to jump into the pool for 21 times for sleeping during the morning time. Bigg Boss starts the nomination task. Sreeram nominates Maanas and Ravi. Ravi argued with Sreeram regarding the same. Siri nominates Swetha and Lahari. Sunny nominated Priya and Kajal. Nataraj nominated Siri and Kajal. Anne nominated Sreeram and Maanas. Ravi nominated Sreeram and Jassi. Ravi said that he doesn't have any opinion on Jassi and he has been away from all the tasks showing an injury. The duo argued.

Lahari nominated Priya and said that she has been staying away from her. Priya said that it is because Lahari has been busy with all the men in the house and she will never have a problem with men and will only have problems with women in the house. Lahari also nominated Sreeram. Lobo nominated Priyanka and Sreeram. Priyanka nominated Lobo and Jassi. Maanas nominated Sreeram and Ravi. Priya nominated Lahari and said that she didn't even come to her when she was sick and she has been busy with other men in the house. Lahari said that it is very wrong of her to stress such false statements standing on national platforms. Priya said that she is doing so and she saw such incidents.

When Lahari asked what they are, Priya said that she saw Lahari hugging Ravi in the bathroom at late-night. Ravi interrupts and asked why she is bringing his topic. Lahari screams at Priya claiming that it is very wrong and she doesn't know the situation as well as the relationship between them. Ravi also shouts at Priya saying that it is a wrong statement. Lahari also screams at Priya saying that she has to talk about her problem with her and should not accuse her. Priya nominated Sunny.

Sunny claims that it is very wrong of her to make statements about women. They get into an argument again. Viswa, Sunny, Ravi and Lahari shouts at Priya. Lahari again screams at Priya again. Priya asked she just said that Lahari is hugging and she didn't say it is wrong. Lahari says that there is no need to mention it as she said it in the wrong way and there is no gender differentiation in BB house. Priya said that Lahari is talking nonsense. The episode ended with Priya apologizing to Lahari and all the men in the house.