Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 35 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's amazing entry with 'Raja The Great' song. Jessie is seen talking to Kajal about Hamida and says that she should have talked to Hamida about the way she splashed the water on her face. Bigg Boss gives Renault Kiger task. The housemates divide into two teams and have to solve the riddles by filling the blocks. Priya's team won the task and posed with the vehicle.

Nagarjuna greeted the housemates. Nag asked which one Sreeram like Bigg Boss title or Hamida. Sreeram takes a long pause and says it is Bigg Boss Title. Jessie said that he did not like it when Sreeram forced him to do kitchen work. But, Nagarjuna asked that he said that a captain should be strong and dominating and why is he not taking it if Sreeram is like that.

While talking to Nagarjuna said that Siri doesn't like when someone bacbitches about her but she has been doing it about other all the time. Nagarjuna invites 'Kondapolam' fame Vaishnav Tej and Krish onto the stage who revealed some interesting things about the film. Nagarjuna wishes Rakul in advance of her birthday.

Krish and Vaishnav asks some funny questions to the housemates. Nagarjuna also asked some questions to Ravi, Kajal, Sreeram etc. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to pick a king and slave. Priya says ruler is Sreeram and Hamida is the slave. Sreeram picks Kajal as ruler and Shanmukh as the slave. Kajal picks Priya as ruler and Ravi as slave. Priyanka picks Ravi as ruler and Lobo as slave. Ravi picks Maanas as ruler and Priyanka as slave.

Maanas picks Sunny as a ruler and Hamida as a slave. Sunny gave ruler crown to Maanas and slave crown to Viswa. Lobo picked Sunny as ruler and Viswa as slave. Shannu picked Ravi as ruler and Hamida as slave. Hamida and Shannu get into an argument. Hamida picked Maanas as the ruler and Sunny as slave. Jessie gave ruler to Ravi and Lobo as slave. Anne picked Sunny as ruler and Lobo as slave. Siri picked Ravi as ruler and Sreeram as slave.

Viswa picked Ravi as ruler and Priya as the slave. Priya and Viswa get into an argument. Nagarjuna ended the episode by Nagarjuna revealing that he won't save anyone today.