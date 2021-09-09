Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 4 Highlights

The episode started with Lahari trying to convince Anee. Jassi comes and apologizes to her. Anee also apologizes and they both reconcile. Lahari, Siri, Hamida, and some others think that Manas is not saying the truth and decides not to sleep. Kajal and Manas try to explain but they don't listen. Kajal sleeps and the siren rings. The next day starts with the housemates dancing for 'Iraga Iraga' song from 'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India'. Lahari and Hamida have a disagreement.

Lahari claims that Hamida is not talking in the right way. Hamida says that she talks in the same way and leaves. Lahari cries and Hamida tries to convince. Lobo takes Hamida out and Lahari vents it out with Priya. Hamida is seen crying and Nataraj, Siri, and Kajal are seen crying. Hamida says that she was hungry and tries to eat but Lahari says that she doesn't know rudely. Later, Hamida hugs Lahari. Hamida is seen taking it out with Srirama Chandra and the latter says that there is no one in the house to share things and everything is piling up which is getting burst every now and then.

The next siren rings and Siri places her hand. Bigg Boss asks her to pick two contestants one will be the master and the other will be the servant and the servant should do everything for Master including giving water to him. Siri picks Lobo as the servant and Shanmukh Jaswanth as Master. Lobo is seen imitating other housemates and everyone laughs.

Bigg Boss warns Siri that Shannu and Lobo should behave like Master and Servant. Shannu makes Lobo to wash his clothes. Lobo says that he will definitely take revenge and the time will come. Lahari and Hamida solves their issue. Lahari hugs Hamida. Uma Devi becomes serious and asks why the curry is left over and if that is the case, they should only cook one curry. Anee claims that she is the who has kept the curry aside and apologizes. She further added that they are seniors and should not scream like children. Uma Devi agrees and they reconcile.

The precap showcases that Siri puts makeup on Lobo. It seems like Hamida gets the power to select a housemate who can not become captain in the Bigg Boss house. We have to wait and see whom will she select.