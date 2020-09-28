Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Devi Nagavalli gives valuable advices to inmates

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Devi Nagavalli is one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss house but unfortunately, she is out of the house in the third week. She is a strong contestant and all the inmates too complimented her for the same. However, before leaving the house, Devi Nagavalli has given some valuable feedback to all the inmates.

Devi Nagavalli wished Abhijeet to play strong. She advised Sujatha not to go to and fro with her decisions. She also told Lasya to make her stand clear and strong, especially in important issues. Devi told Ariyana that she should not let unnecessary things affect her. Devi also told Amma Rajasekhar that his comedy was never intended with double meaning. She also asked Harika to bring out her best irrespective of the situation and need.



Devi Nagavalli's exit did disappoint a lot of audiences on social media but she managed it well without becoming emotional easily.

