Bigg Boss Telugu: 7 members in the nominations

Bigg Boss Telugu reality show is about to complete the first week. The weekend is here and Nagarjuna will return as a host for the show. There are a total of 7 members in the nominations, Nagarjuna might announce two to three housemates who will land up in the safe zone.

Abhijeet, Gangavva, Suryakiran, Akhil Sarthak, Divi, Mehaboob and Sujatha are in the nominations. The audiences have registered their votes already.

Most likely, Mehaboob, Surya Kiran and Sujatha might be in the danger zone. Gangavva will easily get saved. Abhijeet, Akhil Sarthak, and Divi might also get a fair chance to be in the safe zone.

The social media users are hoping to see Mehaboob or Suryakiran to be out of the show during the first week. However, we have to wait few more hours for the same.