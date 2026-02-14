AP govt. presents 2026-27 Agriculture Budget in Assembly

Minister Atchannaidu today tabled the agriculture budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He emphasised that making agriculture profitable is key to strengthening the rural economy and achieving overall state prosperity.

He highlighted the 'Rayatanna Mee Kosam' programme, launched to empower farmers, and reaffirmed the government's priority on water security, demand-driven crop cultivation, agricultural technology, and food processing sectors. The minister described agriculture as the foundation of the state's economy.

Addressing youth engagement in farming, Atchannaidu said the sector must become profitable to attract new farmers. He noted that farmers would benefit from cultivating crops with high nutritional value and revealed that Andhra Pradesh holds a 10 percent share in national agriculture. Eleven crops have been identified as growth drivers, with the sector achieving a growth rate of 7.83 percent. The government plans to provide all necessary support to safeguard crops.

The minister also stressed the emphasis on drip irrigation to expand irrigation facilities. He announced that over Rs 9,000 crore had been deposited into farmers’ accounts within 24 hours, with Rs 6,309 crore paid under the PM Kisan scheme — a figure expected to rise to Rs 6,600 crore in 2026-27. Additionally, Rs 1,674 crore has been paid as arrears from grain procurement.

Further initiatives include the provision of 6 lakh soil test reports and extension services to 18 lakh farmers through the 'Polam Pemakundi' programme. An investment subsidy of Rs 310 crore has been allocated, alongside Rs 136 crore for mechanisation with a 50 percent subsidy. The government has also set aside Rs 90.4 crore with an 80 percent subsidy, and 1,130 drone centres have been established. Last year, seeds worth Rs 182 crore were supplied at subsidised rates.