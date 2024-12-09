Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vishnupriya Earns More Than Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has reached its final stage, with the fifteenth week starting on December 9.

This reality show, which began on September 1, will conclude this week, with the grand finale scheduled for December 15.

In the fourteenth week, two contestants left the house. As part of the first elimination, Rohini was evicted on Saturday, December 7. On Sunday, December 8, anchor Vishnupriya also left the Bigg Boss house. Both contestants entertained the audience with their performances, engaging in playful banter and competitive moments until the very end.

However, there was curiosity among the viewers about how much the Bigg Boss management had influenced their game.

Vishnupriya entered as the 12th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. She spent over 3 months in the house and reportedly earned Rs. 57,142 per day, amounting to up to Rs. 4 lakh per week.

This means Vishnupriya earned approximately Rs. 57 lakh in 99 days. Interestingly, this amount is more than the prize money awarded to the winner of the show.

Typically, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu receives a prize of up to Rs. 50 lakh, and this season has a prize pool of up to Rs. 54 lakh. Based on these calculations, Vishnupriya’s earnings over 3 months surpass the prize money of the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner. It is remarkable that Vishnupriya earned this much fame and money without winning the title.

As for Rohini, she entered Season 8 as a wild card contestant. She spent 9 weeks in the house and is reported to have received a remuneration of Rs. 2 lakh per week, totaling up to Rs. 18 lakh.