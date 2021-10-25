Bigg Boss Telugu completes 50 days

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show completed 7 successful weeks. The TV show will be taking place for almost 105 days and we can clearly understand that the first half is completed. Amidst speculations and uncertainties, Nagarjuna Akkineni is back on the Bigg Boss stage.

In these 7 weeks, we have seen many emotions from the inmates. Sarayu was evicted in the first week of the TV show. Later, Uma Devi was eliminated in the second week. Lahari Sheri, Natraj Master, Hamida, Swetaa Varma, and Priya also got evicted in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh week respectively.

The high-tension environment is limited only to a few weeks in the Bigg Boss house. As promised by the show organizers, the Bigg Boss TV show took off on an interesting note, with an intention to provide 5x entertainment. Slowly, the TV show lost momentum but has picked up again in the last week.

Going forward, there is a lot that the viewers are going to expect from the TV show, in terms of entertainment. Let us hope that the TV show will live up to the expectations.