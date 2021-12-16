Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Dull start to grand finale

Bigg Boss Telugu is an exciting TV show on the Telugu Television circuit. The TV show is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni in Telugu. The grand finale week has started on a dull and disappointing note.

The organizers failed to hold the curiosity of the audiences as they began with displaying the journies of the housemates. On Monday, we witnessed the journies of Sreeram and Maanas. On Tuesday, we witnessed the journies of Sunny and Shanmukh.

The journey videos might give a big boost to the inmates but for the audience, the TV show failed to create special interest.

The organizers must make sure to come up with some interesting tasks to increase the hype around the grand finale. If not, the show will not reach the expectations.

There are five members fighting for the Bigg Boss title.