Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Bigg Boss introduced the first wild card contestant in the house after the elimination of Surya Kiran. Comedian Kumar Sai Pampana entered the Bigg Boss house on Monday morning. Before going into the house, he spoke to Nagarjuna, about his goals and aspirations.

But, his performance in the show is not upto the mark. Although he looked like doing something to create drama in the house, he is mostly ignored by the housemates. A couple of times, the inmates discussed that Kumar Sai is not mingling with others. Kumar Sai did not get enough screen time so far, in the four days that passed.

The audiences feel that he is not the right contestant to be in the house but since he is in the eliminations, we have to see if the audiences send him away from the house.