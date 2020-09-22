Kumar Sai Pampana is the first wild card contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. When he entered, he expressed an opinion that he might not get a warm welcome from one and all. As expected, most of the inmates are now not completely satisfied with Kumar Sai. is the first wild card contestant to enter thehouse. When he entered, he expressed an opinion that he might not get a warm welcome from one and all. As expected, most of the inmates are now not completely satisfied with Kumar Sai.

During the nominations for the third week, most of the inmates have nominated Kumar Sai. A few told that Kumar need to mingle with everyone more while a few added that it is a chance for him to prove himself for the nominations.

Especially, the reasons that Akhil and Sohel gave have created arguments among themselves. They clearly hate Kumar Sai and it is very evident in their way of talking. Although Kumar is in the danger zone, he might get saved for the time being.