Bigg Boss Telugu: Kattappa stamps on inmates

Bigg Boss announced a task called Tasmath Jagratha during the first week of the show launch. As per the task, there is a traitor in the house who Bigg Boss called a Kattappa. Bigg Boss wanted the housemates to identify the person. However, the housemates tried the same in two different ways.

On Friday episode, Bigg Boss sent a stamp with the name Kattappa to the house. One by one, he had asked the inmates to put the stamp on the faces of those who they think as Kattappa. Everyone has to pick one.

In the process, the inmates picked Kattappa in the following way.

Akhil, Mahaboob, Sujatha and Abhijeet - Picked Lasya

Ariyana, Devi Nagavalli, Divi, Amma Rajasekhar, Suryakiran - Picked Noel

Lasya, Harika and Kalyani - Picked Suryakiran

Monal and Gangavva feels Amma Rajasekhar as the Kattappa in the house. Sohel Ryan feels Akhil as Kattappa in the house.

Noel picked Amma Rajasekhar as Kattappa.

The final decision is still pending from Bigg Boss side, about the announcement of Kattappa.