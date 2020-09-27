Bigg Boss Telugu: Kumar Sai creates a rift between Abhijeet & Akhil

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai is the first wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss house for this fourth season. He has tried his best to impress the inmates but still, there is some opposition for him. On Saturday, when Nagarjuna asked Kumar Sai to reveal an opinion on the artificial person in the house, he named Abhijeet.



Kumar Sai revealed that Abhijeet commented on him badly during the task in the house. Kumar told that he did not like it. He made it clear that Abhijeet is behaving like a split personality. Kumar pointed out that his behavior would be different when he is playing a task and when he is not.

Also, he referred to an incident where Abhijeet commented on Akhil's age and education. It did not go well between the two. When it was getting into a heated argument, Nagarjuna stopped it there.

But, we have to see if it can get into a serious argument in further episodes.