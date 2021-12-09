Bigg Boss Telugu: Netizens not happy with Shanmukh

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is going to come to an end next week. Currently, there are 6 members in the Bigg Boss house of which only 5 will get a chance to be in the grand finale. Meanwhile, Shanmukh Jaswanth's performance in the house is attracting negativity.

Shanmukh is moving close to Siri in the Bigg Boss house. They played games and tasks together but in the recent episodes, Shanmukh is seen trying to dominate Siri in all the tasks and the arguments.

Shanmukh is trying to vent out all his anger and frustration on Siri which the audience is also finding fault with. Siri is not able to take a stand as she is not close to anyone else in the house.

With Siri being cornered like that, Shanmukh is trying to rule her and she is not seeing it. Shanmukh is also have problems with what Siri's mom told in the house. The netizens are not liking it at all.