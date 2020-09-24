Bigg Boss Telugu: Promos creating enough interest on Episode!
Highlights
Bigg Boss Telugu registered a very good number of TRP ratings in the first week.
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu registered a very good number of TRP ratings in the first week. It is important for the organizers to continue the same for the coming weeks.
The editors of Bigg Boss episodes are trying to work hard in creating a special interest in the episodes. The show completed two and half weeks but so far, there is not much drama that took place in the house.
However, the promos of Wednesday and Thursday episodes created a special interest on the show. Ukku hrudayam task took place in the house and it gave a scope for the housemates to generate entertainment. The promos lived upto the expectations and the audiences are hoping that the same continues for the rest of the episodes.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story