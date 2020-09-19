Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Punishment for housemates for breaking rules!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss is always particular about the housemates following the rules. Even in the previous seasons, we have seen the housemates breaking rules, resulting in Bigg Boss levying punishment on them. In the fourth season, the punishments have begun already in the house.

On Friday episode, Bigg Boss clearly mentioned that the inmates are not following the rules. He also took out names of some who broke the rules. Abhijeeth, Monal, Noel, Akhil and Harika are found talking in English often. At the same time, Bigg Boss told that Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Divi, and Monal are taking time to get ready whenever Bigg Boss ask them to be present on time.



Bigg Boss asked the housemates who broke the rule to speak in English to learn Telugu from Sujatha. He also made them write an imposition for the same. At the same time, Bigg Boss also punished the housemates with sit-ups in the garden area.

