Bigg Boss Telugu: Sajjanar supports Sreerama Chandra

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is one of the popular reality shows. The show is in its fifth season and has entered the 11th week. There are currently 9 members in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, popular IPS officer Sajjanar extended his support to contestant Sreerama Chandra.



A special video is currently going viral on social media where Sajjanar sent his best wishes to the singing sensation.



In a special video, Sajjanar said, "Hi Sreeram. Happy to know that you are participating in Bigg Boss 5. You have been playing well and singing well. Please continue to do well. I wish you all the best and be a winner of Bigg Boss 5."



Earlier, Sreeram took part in a couple of events organized by Hyderabad city police, when Sajjanar was the commissioner of police.

