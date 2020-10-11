Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Gangavva gets Akkineni Nagarjuna's big promise

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni on Saturday looked a completely different host to the regular. He made himself clear that he doesn't like males shouting on females under any circumstances.

He also made it clear to Abhijeet and Akhil Sartak that they have unnecessarily dragged Monal Gujjar into their heated discussion. When she clearly stated that she doesn't like being involved or even mentioned in such conversations, the two men went away with their ego.

Even Sohel got a good ear full from Nagarjuna as he just did not try to listen to any reason or any kind of explanation from other contestants throughout the week. Majorly Nag tried to tell him that him shouting on Ariyana is a big mistake and he should be rectifying it from now on.

He asked Amma Rajasekhar to change his attitude and applauded Avinash for being sportive. At the same time, he asked Mahboob and Noel to play their own game, without fail.

Gangavva got what she wished for. She said that she came to Bigg Boss show to build a house and Nagarjuna promised to her that he will build her a house. She wanted to quit from the show from the second week itself. On Saturday, she could quit, finally.

Well, we never see Nagarjuna coming out and making such promises. If he gives someone a promise, he is known for fulfilling them. So, Gangavva can hope to see herself in a nice house of her dreams soon.

Now, the game has opened up for other contestants with Gangavva's exit. Sohel has the immunity and Sujatha might be eliminated too. Sunday episode is expected to be fun but lots more serious as well. Let's wait and see.