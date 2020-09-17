Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Opening episode records highest TRP

Bigg Boss TV show is one of the entertaining reality shows in Telugu space. The show usually has a lot of attention and people from all over the world watch it. Currently, the fourth season is on air, with Nagarjuna as the host. TV show is one of the entertaining reality shows in Telugu space. The show usually has a lot of attention and people from all over the world watch it. Currently, the fourth season is on air, with Nagarjuna as the host.

The show began last week and the opening episode has created a record, in terms of TRP ratings. According to the ratings that are out today, the opening episode registered 18.5 TVR which is higher than the last season's opening episode.

The opening episode of third season registered 17.9 TVR. With each season, the number is constantly growing and the show organizers are extremely happy with the phenomenal response from the audiences.

The show is currently in the second week and more surprises are on store for the viewers.