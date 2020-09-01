Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Raghu Master quits the show?

Tollywood: Bigg Boss is the most entertaining reality shows on the Telugu screen. After the successful three seasons, the fourth season is going to roll from this weekend. There is a lot of positive buzz around the TV show right now. The show organizers already finalized a reasonable number of contestants for the show. Raghu master is one of them.

Choreographer Raghu was finalized to be in the final 16 who enters the Bigg Boss house. But, we came to know that he decided to quit the show, opting for personal reasons. Now, a new contestant from the reserved list will get to the final list. Already, the show organizers picked 30 members and they underwent mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The show begins on 6th September. More details will be out soon.