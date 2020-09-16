Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Who Gets How Much 

Bigg Boss TV show can turn many people into celebrities. Interestingly, this time, there are a lot of less-known people in the show. There are expectations that the TV show would bring huge fame for all the contestants. Meanwhile, we came to know about the remunerations of the contestants in the house.

According to the buzz, hero Ashwin Babu recommended Kumar Sai to the house. He will be getting around 3 lakhs per week, for his stay in the house. TV host Lasya who already enjoys popularity charges almost 1 lakh rupees per episode. Suryakiran who was eliminated recently received almost 1 lakh for his stay in the house. Sujatha will also be getting an amount of around 1 lakh per week for her stay.

Abhijeet is the only housemate who gets around 4 lakh rupees per week. Divi, Mehboob, Ariyana Glory, and Harika would get around more than 1.5 lakh rupees per week.

Gangavva, Sohel Ryan, Akhil, Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, and Devi Nagavalli have good popularity outside the house and they would get around 2.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh per week. Noel and Monal would get around 3-4 lakhs per week.

Show host Nagarjuna's remuneration, as per the reports is 14 lakh rupees per episode.