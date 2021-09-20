Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 15 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with Nagarjuna's dazzling entry with 'Laahe Laahe' song. Nagarjuna starts the fun task where the girls have to throw a ball in a glass and they have to dance with the housemate whose name is written on that glass. Uma and Shannu dances to 'Mind Block' song. Uma gets 7 and Shannu gets 8. Lahari and Jassi dances 'Swing Zara' song. Lahari got 6 and Jassi gets 8.

Kajal and Lobo dance for 'Bheemavaram Bulloda' song. Lobo gets 8 and Kajal receives 7. Swetha and Sunny dance for 'Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu'. Sunny gets 8 and Swetha gets 6. Priya and Ravi dance for 'Laxmi Bava' song. Priya gets 7 and Ravi gets 8. Hamida and Sreeram dance for 'Lunch Kostava' song. Hamida gets a 9 and Sreeram gets a 7. Priyanka and Manas dance for 'Nachave Nizam Pori'. Priyanka gets an 8 and Manas gets a 7.

Anne and Viswa dance for a folk song and both got 8. Nataraj and Siri dance. Siri gets an 8 and Nataraj gets a 9. The boys' team got 63 and Girls' team got 65 and won the task. Kajal gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna starts another task where every housemate should put a sticker on a housemate who they think is a ghost. Priya says it is Siri. Manas sticks it on Sreeram. Lahari says it is Uma and Hamida sticks it on Anne.

Sreeram says it is Manas. Ravi gives it to Sreeram. Sunny says it is Priyanka. Viswa picks Kajal as the ghost. Priyanka says it is Lobo. Jassi says it is Siri. Swetha says it is Siri. Anne picks Hamida. Kajal says it is Viswa. Siri says it is Uma. Nataraj says it is Viswa. Shannu says it is Siri. Uma says it Siri. Lobo picks Siri. Priya gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna announces that Uma got evicted.

Nagarjuna asks her to say something about 8 housemates. Uma gives her suggestions to Siri, Lahari, Priya, Shannu, Ravi, Lobo, Anne, and Nataraj. Ravi gets a birthday surprise which is a ring and a love letter from his wife.